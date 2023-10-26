Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

All treats, no tricks: Shop these last-minute Halloween candy faves

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 26, 2023 12:53 pm
boy sorts halloween candy View image in full screen
There's nothing like the excitement of a great candy haul. Getty/file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Halloween fast approaching, kids (and kids at heart) are ready for the sugar rush.

Nothing beats the excitement of a trick-or-treat haul. Children rummage through their hard-earned buckets of candy in hopes of finding their favourites among the mix. (We know you parents do, too—but don’t worry, we won’t tell.)

Here at The Curator, it’s all treats, no tricks. Check out this roundup of eight bulk-size Halloween candies that are sure to be crowd-pleasers.

 

Maynards Assorted Gummy Candy (Pack of 90)
Because who doesn’t love Maynards? Especially Swedish Berries. These treat-size packs are perfect for trick-or-treaters with a craving for gummies.
$11.99 on Amazon (was $15.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Nestlé Assorted Mini Chocolate Bars (Pack of 125)
All the classic Halloween chocolates in one box. These individually wrapped mini bars are peanut-free and perfect for trick-or-treaters in need of a chocolate fix.
$34.32 on Amazon (was $37.7)

 

 

Airheads Candy Bars (Pack of 60)
These chewy taffy-like confections are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. With fun flavours like watermelon, blue raspberry and white mystery, there’s something for everyone.
$14.98 on Amazon

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
Skittles and Starburst Fruity Halloween Candy (Pack of 45)
For fans of fruity-tasting candy, this assortment of Skittles and Starbursts offer a kaleidoscope of juicy flavours.
$11.99 on Amazon

 

 

Jolly Rancher Assorted Candy (2.26 kg pack)
Ready to burst with bold flavour, Jolly Ranchers are the ultimate sweet surprise. This variety pack of hard candies is filled with mouth-watering flavours like watermelon, grape, green apple and cherry.
$24.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

 

Hershey's and Reese's Assorted Mini Bars (Pack of 95)
There’s something about cookies ‘n’ cream and peanut butter cups that never gets old. Grab this assorted pack before it’s gone!
$13.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Halloween Candy Variety Pack (1.8 kg pack)
Get your hands on novelty Halloween candy with this giant four-pound bag of sweets. From Mike and Ike’s to Warheads and beyond, this assortment has it all.
$54.71 on Amazon

 

 

Cadbury Fun Treats (Pack of 90)
Salivating already? Same. This binge-worthy selection of Cadbury goodness might not even make it to Halloween night.
$27.63 on Amazon (was $33.89)
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices