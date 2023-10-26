All treats, no tricks: Shop these last-minute Halloween candy faves

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
With Halloween fast approaching, kids (and kids at heart) are ready for the sugar rush.
Nothing beats the excitement of a trick-or-treat haul. Children rummage through their hard-earned buckets of candy in hopes of finding their favourites among the mix. (We know you parents do, too—but don’t worry, we won’t tell.)
Here at The Curator, it’s all treats, no tricks. Check out this roundup of eight bulk-size Halloween candies that are sure to be crowd-pleasers.
Ready to burst with bold flavour, Jolly Ranchers are the ultimate sweet surprise. This variety pack of hard candies is filled with mouth-watering flavours like watermelon, grape, green apple and cherry.
Comments