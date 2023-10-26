All treats, no tricks: Shop these last-minute Halloween candy faves

Send this page to someone via email

With Halloween fast approaching, kids (and kids at heart) are ready for the sugar rush.

Nothing beats the excitement of a trick-or-treat haul. Children rummage through their hard-earned buckets of candy in hopes of finding their favourites among the mix. (We know you parents do, too—but don’t worry, we won’t tell.)

Here at The Curator, it’s all treats, no tricks. Check out this roundup of eight bulk-size Halloween candies that are sure to be crowd-pleasers.

Nestlé Assorted Mini Chocolate Bars (Pack of 125) All the classic Halloween chocolates in one box. These individually wrapped mini bars are peanut-free and perfect for trick-or-treaters in need of a chocolate fix. $34.32 on Amazon (was $37.7)

Airheads Candy Bars (Pack of 60) These chewy taffy-like confections are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. With fun flavours like watermelon, blue raspberry and white mystery, there’s something for everyone. $14.98 on Amazon

Skittles and Starburst Fruity Halloween Candy (Pack of 45) For fans of fruity-tasting candy, this assortment of Skittles and Starbursts offer a kaleidoscope of juicy flavours. $11.99 on Amazon

Jolly Rancher Assorted Candy (2.26 kg pack) Ready to burst with bold flavour, Jolly Ranchers are the ultimate sweet surprise. This variety pack of hard candies is filled with mouth-watering flavours like watermelon, grape, green apple and cherry. $24.99 on Amazon

