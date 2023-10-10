Get ready for winter with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Knowing how to stay warm is a skill set shared by all Canadians. Each of us develops a style and method for bundling up and conserving heat.

Prime Days is the perfect time to begin your prep for the big temperature drop, starting with those day-to-day cold weather apparel and accessories. Save big on these winterwear essentials during this two-day event. (Not a Prime member? Sign up now or start a free trial and reap the benefits of next-day delivery.)

The Everyday, Everywhere Jacket

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Now an Amazon obsession, this is the jacket that first made Oprah’s Favourite Things in 2019. With many colours to choose from and wide-ranging sizes from xx-small to 5x-large, it’s the midwinter jacket that can work its way into any wardrobe. $193.99 on Amazon

Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket Orolay hasn’t forgotten the men. There is a version of the jacket for them too though with fewer colour choices. But where they lack in colour choices they make up for in pockets. $193.99 on Amazon

The Game-Changing Hand Warmers

2in1 Magnetic Rechargeable Hand Warmers Look at you—bundled up so elegantly, but your hands are still so cold. If you wish you could extend your trail walks or dog walks but find yourself cutting them short because you are losing sensation in your fingertips, then consider these rechargeable, pocket-sized hand warmers. Brighter and warmer days are waiting for you. $41.99 on Amazon

The First Layers are the Best Layers

DANISH ENDURANCE Merino Wool Base Layer Long Sleeve Shirt If Winter is the time you truly come alive, you know about base layers. If you are asking, what a base layer is then this is a good place to start. Designed in Denmark and tested by Everest climber Rasmus Kragh, this base layer line will enhance your next winter adventure or frightfully cold day without breaking the bank. $69.95 on Amazon

Feet First

DANISH ENDURANCE 3-Pack Hiking Socks Prime Day is a great way to stock up on essentials for the whole family. Though these are hiking socks, because they are a Merino wool blend, they make for a valuable everyday getting-around-town sock too. Lightweight and comfortable, these will keep the whole family looking and feeling good all winter. Kids sizes and adult sizes are available. $44.95 on Amazon (was $52.95)

We Say Tuque

WMCaps Winter Beanie The number one selling ‘beanie’ for men (women can wear it too) on Amazon is a Prime Big Deal, Best Deal purchase. It’s made from 100% soft Acrylic and its fibres are stretchy, which probably accounts for its popularity. It’s a classic style that will fit most people comfortably. $34.99 on Amazon

Stay Active

ROCKBROS Men's Balaclava If the wind is getting in the way of you getting around, consider rocking this soft-to-the-touch balaclava. It scores highly in all categories including comfort and value for money. Don’t let the wind stop you this winter. $25.99 on Amazon

Sweater Weather

Amazon Essentials Mens Crewneck Sweater This is the perfect time to stock up on this 100% Cotton Amazon essential. With nearly 20,000 reviews, over half of which are five-star recommendations, there’s no doubt why this easy crew pull-over is a number-one bestseller. $24.1 on Amazon

The Keep Cozy Boot