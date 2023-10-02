Squamish Search and Rescue seeking community votes as finalist in Defender Service Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Squamish Search and Rescue (SAR) is looking for something a little different this week: your vote.

The team is one of five finalists, and the only Canadian organization, in the Search, Rescue and Emergency Services category of the Defender Service Awards. The team with the most votes by Oct. 4 will take home a Land Rover Defender 130 model, $25,000 USD in prize money and a host of other gear.

Squamish SAR vice-president BJ Chute says the new vehicle would be a major boon to their search and rescue efforts. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he says the team has not only seen an increase in call volume, but the missions have taken them deeper into the rugged terrain of the backcountry.

“You couple that with the fact the wildfires have an impact on helicopter availability and our members are driving farther and farther into the bush,” Chut said.

“So having a more capable four-wheel drive vehicle will not only allow us to get to an injury subject or a lost subject but it’ll also give us a vehicle that we can transport that subject back.”

He says the vehicle would also be available for other local SAR groups, particularly those along the Sea to Sky corridor.

The team currently uses vehicles such as a Ford F250 or larger, but Chute says the vehicle’s long wheel base limits how far into the bush it can go.

Normally the SAR would have to fundraise on its own to purchase new equipment like a truck, a tall order for the entirely volunteer-run non-profit.

The 80-member team responds to more than 100 calls each year, however just as much time is put into work behind the scenes, according to Chute.

“I think it’s the members who often do the rescues that are kind of more or less in the limelight, the ones that are seen and known. But it’s really important for people to understand just how much work goes on behind the scenes to support our team that allows us to purchase the equipment, (get) funds to train our team and to go out into rescue the people that are in need.”

Squamish is competing against other SAR organizations in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Mexico and Texas and it all comes down to popular vote.

Anyone can vote once a day by visiting the contest website. Voting closes Oct. 4 and the team expects to hear the final results sometime in November.

For the past three years, the Defender Service Awards have provided gear and funding to non-profit organizations.

In addition to search and rescue teams, the contest also includes categories for animal welfare groups, community service organizations, veterans outreach programs, and outdoor accessibility.