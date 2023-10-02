Woman found dead in Terrebonne, Que. seniors’ residence was killed: police

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a 79-year-old woman was found dead over the weekend inside a room at a seniors’ residence in Terrebonne, an off-island suburb on Montreal’s north shore.

Local police were called to Résidence l’Étincelle at around 6 p.m. on Saturday after two people, a man and a woman, were found unconscious inside a unit at the home.

Police said the woman was declared dead at the scene, while an 81-year-old man was rushed to hospital.

In a press release Monday, police said they consider the man to be a suspect in the woman’s death.

He remains in hospital under police surveillance.

His condition has been listed as stable but according to police, he has yet to regain consciousness.

Police did not say how the man and woman were connected.