Raptors president on Knicks suit: ‘Go figure’

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is dismissive of a lawsuit brought against his team by the rival New York Knicks.

The Knicks filed suit against the Raptors, their new head coach Darko Rajakovic and a former Knicks scouting employee in late August, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.

New York is seeking unspecified damages and a ban on the further spread of the Knicks’ trade secrets.

The lawsuit claims that secrets including scouting and play frequency reports, along with a prep book and a link to valuable software, had been downloaded thousands of times by Raptors employees.

Ujiri was asked about the lawsuit at a news conference in downtown Toronto this morning.

“There has been one time a team has sued a team in the NBA. One time. Go figure,” said a terse Ujiri.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.