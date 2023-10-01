A look at ALS and how it affects British Columbians

Send this page to someone via email

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a disease that does not discriminate.

It is a progressive nervous system disease affecting brain cells and the spinal cord, and causes a loss of muscle control.

According to the Brain Canada Foundation, approximately 3,000 Canadians are living with ALS.

Global News Morning BC is taking a closer look at British Columbians who are living with ALS and how the disease has changed their lives and the lives of those around them.

The segments will air every Monday.