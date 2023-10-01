Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

A look at ALS and how it affects British Columbians

By Staff Global News
Posted October 1, 2023 4:55 pm
ALS is a disease that affects thousands of Canadians, with many spending most of their time in a wheelchair. View image in full screen
ALS is a disease that affects thousands of Canadians, with many spending most of their time in a wheelchair. Getty Images
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a disease that does not discriminate.

It is a progressive nervous system disease affecting brain cells and the spinal cord, and causes a loss of muscle control.

According to the Brain Canada Foundation, approximately 3,000 Canadians are living with ALS.

Global News Morning BC is taking a closer look at British Columbians who are living with ALS and how the disease has changed their lives and the lives of those around them.

Trending Now

The segments will air every Monday.

