Canada

Sikh leaders from North America meet in Surrey, B.C., in wake of killing

By Kamil Karamali & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 1, 2023 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Sikh leaders from across North America gather in Surrey to discuss threat response'
Sikh leaders from across North America gather in Surrey to discuss threat response
Sikh leaders from across the continent gathered at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Saturday, to discuss the community's response to the ongoing fallout from the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, which the federal government
Accusations that India is behind the homicide of Surrey Gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar are reverberating across the continent, prompting  Sikh leaders to meet in Surrey on Saturday.

Sikh leaders from both Canada and the United States gathered at the Surrey Guru Nanak Gurdwara, the same Gurdwara where Nijjar was shot and killed at on June 18.

“(People have come from) Washington state, Toronto and New York. Everyone is kind of converging here,” B.C. Gurdwaras Council’s Moninder Singh said.

About 250 people attended the meeting on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder: Blinken, Jaishankar meet amid India-Canada tensions'
Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder: Blinken, Jaishankar meet amid India-Canada tensions

“This is unprecedented in terms of what we’re responding to today,” said Brabjot Singh, an Edmonton Sikh leader.

They have gathered to discuss next moves and to demand action regarding the killing of Nijjar.

“People need to understand what we should do next (and) where we should go from here,” said Jatinder Singh Grewal, a Sikhs for Justice member from New York.

Community leaders have created a list of four demands they’ll send to the federal government.

“One of the demands is putting forward an immediate freeze or elimination of the intelligence-sharing agreements between Canada and India,” Singh said.

Nijjar was a vocal supporter of the independent Sikh state of Khalistan. The Indian government considered him a terrorist and put a bounty on his head.

Earlier this month, bombshell allegations from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government said that his death is potentially linked to agents of the Indian government.

Trending Now

So far, no one has been arrested.

Click to play video: 'Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: Protests held outside Indian consulates across Canada'
Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: Protests held outside Indian consulates across Canada

Another one of the demands from the Sikh leaders is to ensure the killers are caught.

“We know there was a warning given to Hardeep Singh and a number of activists more than a year ago, yet this assassination was carried out,” Brabjot Singh said.

“Where does the fault and responsibility lie with Canadian agencies and policymakers?”

Karmji Singh, from Seattle, said there is fear more attacks will take place if something doesn’t change soon.

“We have so many relatives here, and we also worried about their safety and security,” he said.

The vocal Sikh leaders said the community as a whole will be pushing for federal government action.

More on BC
SurreyPrime Minister Justin TrudeauIndiaSikhHardeep Singh NijjarSurrey GurdwaraSikh leaders in SurreySurrey Sikh meeting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

