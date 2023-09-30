1 person in critical condition after shooting in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Calgary on Saturday.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News officers believed occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire in the area of Sarcee Trail and Stoney Trail just before 3 p.m.

Shortly after, police received a phone call from someone in the southeast neighbourhood of Seton saying they were shot. The spokesperson said the two incidents were related.

According to CPS, officers found an injured person inside a vehicle when they arrived. The person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said they believed it was a targeted event.

The CPS’ major crimes unit was at the scene. It’s unknown if there are other injuries and police are looking for suspects, the spokesperson said.

No descriptions of the suspect or the vehicles were provided by the police.

— More to come…