Jack Campbell stands tall in Edmonton Oilers OT win

Brad Malone scored with 2:36 left in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames Friday night.

The Flames outshot the Oilers 11-4 in the first, but Dylan Holloway looked good, powering to the net for Edmonton’s two best scoring chances.

Jack Campbell, making his first appearance of the pre-season, was strong in the Oilers net, making several good saves on a Flames power play early in the second. He was finally beaten with 7:05 left in the second when Jeremie Poirier’s point shot was tipped in by Elias Lindholm.

Warren Foegele had a glorious chance to tie it on a breakaway in the third, but his backhand went off the post.

The Flames briefly celebrated a 2-0 lead when Mikael Backlund scored on a rebound with 2:38 on the clock, however the tally was disallowed when Blake Coleman was deemed guilty of goalie interference. The Flames unsuccessfully challenged the play, putting the Oilers on the power play. Holloway ripped home a pass from Foegele to tie it with 1:40 to go.

In overtime, Seth Griffith flipped the puck ahead to Malone, who went to the backhand to beat Dan Vladar on a breakaway.

Campbell finished with 33 saves.