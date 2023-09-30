SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Jack Campbell stands tall in Edmonton Oilers OT win

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted September 30, 2023 12:06 am
Brad Malone scored with 2:36 left in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames Friday night.

The Flames outshot the Oilers 11-4 in the first, but Dylan Holloway looked good, powering to the net for Edmonton’s two best scoring chances.

Jack Campbell, making his first appearance of the pre-season, was strong in the Oilers net, making several good saves on a Flames power play early in the second. He was finally beaten with 7:05 left in the second when Jeremie Poirier’s point shot was tipped in by Elias Lindholm.

Warren Foegele had a glorious chance to tie it on a breakaway in the third, but his backhand went off the post.

The Flames briefly celebrated a 2-0 lead when Mikael Backlund scored on a rebound with 2:38 on the clock, however the tally was disallowed when Blake Coleman was deemed guilty of goalie interference. The Flames unsuccessfully challenged the play, putting the Oilers on the power play. Holloway ripped home a pass from Foegele to tie it with 1:40 to go.

In overtime, Seth Griffith flipped the puck ahead to Malone, who went to the backhand to beat Dan Vladar on a breakaway.

Campbell finished with 33 saves.

Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersCalgary FlamesJay WoodcroftJack CampbellDylan HollowaySeth Griffithbrad malone
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

