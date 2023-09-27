Oilers autograph session to return to West Edmonton Mall

Send this page to someone via email

The full Edmonton Oilers roster will return to West Edmonton Mall (WEM) for an autograph signing session, the club announced Wednesday.

After a successful event last year, the mall is excited to welcome the team back on Oct. 12, said Danielle Woo, general manager and executive vice-president of tourism at WEM.

“As one of our most highly anticipated events of the year, the signing provides our guests with an experience like no other to get up close and personal with all of their favourite players, uniting Oil Country together under one roof,” Woo said.



The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and is expected to be extremely busy, WEM said. Last year, hockey fans lined up for up to 12 hours to make sure they could get an autograph from their favourite player.

WEM said only the first 300 fans in line for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s table will be guaranteed an autograph, and McDavid will only be allowed to sign custom Upper Deck cards provided at the table.

For all other players, fans can get a personal item or team-issued card autographed. There will be a limit of one autograph per person per player and posed photo opportunities will not be available.

The players will be spread out throughout the mall and a list of their locations will be released prior to the event, WEM said.