Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Some McMasterville, Que., residents oppose building of $7B EV battery plant

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 6:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Some McMasterville, Que., residents oppose building of $7B EV battery plant'
Some McMasterville, Que., residents oppose building of $7B EV battery plant
WATCH: There are growing concerns over the new electric vehicle battery plant slated to open in a small town just east of Montreal. Swedish giant Northvolt and the government promise the factory will bring thousands of quality jobs and will improve the economic status of the area. But not everyone is convinced and fears over traffic, noise and pollution are already surfacing.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An empty plot of land straddling McMasterville and St-Basile-le-Grand, just east of Montreal, will soon be replaced by a state of the art $7 billion gigafactory aiming to make the greenest electric vehicle batteries in the world.

But the project is sparking concerns among those who live around the area.

“I think it’s a good decision but I’m worried. It’s almost in my back yard,” said Julie Pinsonnault, a McMasterville resident.

Pinsonnault is concerned about increased traffic and says many of her questions remain unanswered.

The project lead by Swedish giant Northvolt is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the small town. McMasterville’s population is of 5,695.

People are also concerned about noise and pollution once the factory is built.

Story continues below advertisement

The government is proposing to change the zoning from residential to industrial, leaving a buffer zone of 350 metres between the homes around it.

The factory’s neighbours include a seniors residence and a daycare.

A petition opposing the project has gathered a little over 800 signatures, arguing the buffer zone is too small and they are worried about pollution.

“There is no air pollution, no water pollution, no noise tied to the activities of this company,” said McMasterville mayor Martin Dulac.

Dulac says he visited the company’s factory in Sweden and was able to see it for himself.

More on Politics

He adds that they’re holding discussions with the province to create a new access on highway 116 to divert traffic and are looking for more solutions.

“I think we have a very good neighbour,” Dulac said, referring to Northvolt.

Trending Now

He is convinced Northvolt is a good company and will be good for the area.

Other residents are on board too.

“I see it as an advantage,” said Monique Poirier.

Some are cautiously optimistic, like Eric Goupil, who lives close to where the factory will be built.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll see,” Goupil said.

McMasterville officials are organizing three information sessions in October.

They are hoping they will be able to answer everyone’s questions and convince people it’s a good project.

Click to play video: 'Northvolt to build $7B EV battery plant in Quebec'
Northvolt to build $7B EV battery plant in Quebec
Quebec economyEV battery plantelectric vehicle batteryMcMastervilleNorthvoltSt-Basile-le-GrandMcMasterville Petition
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices