Some McMasterville, Que., residents oppose building of $7B EV battery plant

An empty plot of land straddling McMasterville and St-Basile-le-Grand, just east of Montreal, will soon be replaced by a state of the art $7 billion gigafactory aiming to make the greenest electric vehicle batteries in the world.

But the project is sparking concerns among those who live around the area.

“I think it’s a good decision but I’m worried. It’s almost in my back yard,” said Julie Pinsonnault, a McMasterville resident.

Pinsonnault is concerned about increased traffic and says many of her questions remain unanswered.

The project lead by Swedish giant Northvolt is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the small town. McMasterville’s population is of 5,695.

People are also concerned about noise and pollution once the factory is built.

The government is proposing to change the zoning from residential to industrial, leaving a buffer zone of 350 metres between the homes around it.

The factory’s neighbours include a seniors residence and a daycare.

A petition opposing the project has gathered a little over 800 signatures, arguing the buffer zone is too small and they are worried about pollution.

“There is no air pollution, no water pollution, no noise tied to the activities of this company,” said McMasterville mayor Martin Dulac.

Dulac says he visited the company’s factory in Sweden and was able to see it for himself.

He adds that they’re holding discussions with the province to create a new access on highway 116 to divert traffic and are looking for more solutions.

“I think we have a very good neighbour,” Dulac said, referring to Northvolt.

He is convinced Northvolt is a good company and will be good for the area.

Other residents are on board too.

“I see it as an advantage,” said Monique Poirier.

Some are cautiously optimistic, like Eric Goupil, who lives close to where the factory will be built.

“We’ll see,” Goupil said.

McMasterville officials are organizing three information sessions in October.

They are hoping they will be able to answer everyone’s questions and convince people it’s a good project.