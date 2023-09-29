Menu

Crime

15-year-old boy charged after Oshawa stabbing, released on undertaking

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 3:01 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with several offences after a stabbing in Oshawa earlier this month, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded at around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 11 to reports of a stabbing in the area of Oxford Street and Venus Crescent.

A 16-year-old boy was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital.

Police said after reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses, officers located a suspect.

A 15-year-old Oshawa boy has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.

