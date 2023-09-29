15-year-old boy charged after Oshawa stabbing, released on undertaking

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with several offences after a stabbing in Oshawa earlier this month, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded at around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 11 to reports of a stabbing in the area of Oxford Street and Venus Crescent.

A 16-year-old boy was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital.

Police said after reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses, officers located a suspect.

A 15-year-old Oshawa boy has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.