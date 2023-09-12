16-year-old boy stabbed in Oshawa, teen suspect wanted: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Oshawa on Monday and police say they are now searching for a teen suspect.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a stabbing in the Oxford Street and Venus Crescent area in the city’s south end at around 5:20 p.m.

The victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said they’re now looking for a 15 to 16-year-old male with a slim build and curly hair. Police said he was wearing a red seater and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.