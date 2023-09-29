Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta RCMP urge caution on highways during holiday weekend following head-on collision

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 2:48 pm
The two trucks Cochrane RCMP said were involved in a head on collision on Sept. 28, 2023. RCMP are urging caution on roadways during the long weekend. View image in full screen
The two trucks Cochrane RCMP said were involved in a head on collision on Thursday. RCMP are urging caution on roadways during the holiday weekend. handout / Alberta RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A head-on collision that allegedly involved a drunk driver has RCMP warning about safe driving during a weekend that’s expected to see more vehicles on the highways.

Just after 8 a.m on Thursday, RCMP responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision in the area of Ghost Lake, just west of Cochrane, Alta., involving two pickup trucks.

RCMP said their investigation showed one of those drivers was operating one of the pickups while impaired by alcohol and crossed the centre line, colliding with the other truck.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage, but police said there were no injuries.

Trending Now

On the eve of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Alberta RCMP warned that more drivers are expected to be on roadways around the province this weekend.

“Please remember to drive to the conditions of the road, plan ahead and never drive under the influence. Though the motorists in this case sustained no injuries, this will not always be the case,” RCMP said.

Advertisement
More on Calgary
RCMPAlberta RCMPDrunk DrivingCochraneNational Day for Truth and ReconciliationHead On Collisionholiday weekendNDTR
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices