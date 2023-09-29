Alberta RCMP urge caution on highways during holiday weekend following head-on collision

Send this page to someone via email

A head-on collision that allegedly involved a drunk driver has RCMP warning about safe driving during a weekend that’s expected to see more vehicles on the highways.

Just after 8 a.m on Thursday, RCMP responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision in the area of Ghost Lake, just west of Cochrane, Alta., involving two pickup trucks.

RCMP said their investigation showed one of those drivers was operating one of the pickups while impaired by alcohol and crossed the centre line, colliding with the other truck.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage, but police said there were no injuries.

On the eve of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Alberta RCMP warned that more drivers are expected to be on roadways around the province this weekend.

“Please remember to drive to the conditions of the road, plan ahead and never drive under the influence. Though the motorists in this case sustained no injuries, this will not always be the case,” RCMP said.