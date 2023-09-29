Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Sept. 29

Send this page to someone via email

The legacy of residential schools, and a pow wow for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Sept. 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Reflecting on the destructive legacy of residential schools

Residential school survivor Rick Daniels says the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a way for people to come together to learn about the inter-generational impact of the schools.

One way to do that in Saskatoon is at the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation. Shirley Isbister says it brings the community together and allows people learn from one another.

Daniels and Isbister reflect with Chris Carr on the meaning of the day.

Every Child Matters pow wow a chance for reflection, healing

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with the Every Child Matters pow wow.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand says it’s a chance for everyone to heal through the ceremonies while reflecting on the meaning of the day.

Arcand speaks with Chris Carr about the importance of the day.

