Politics

New fiscal results could dominate Manitoba election campaign Friday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2023 9:01 am
The Manitoba Legislature in downtown Winnipeg, as seen in this file photo. The Manitoba government is set to release the final results for the last fiscal year, including the size of the provincial deficit. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislature in downtown Winnipeg, as seen in this file photo. The Manitoba government is set to release the final results for the last fiscal year, including the size of the provincial deficit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba’s finances are likely to take centre stage Friday on the campaign trail for the provincial election next Tuesday.

The government is set to release the final results for the last fiscal year, including the size of the provincial deficit.

Manitoba has run deficits in every year but one since 2009, and last year’s red ink was originally forecast at $548 million.

The Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats have both promised to balance the budget within the next four years, while the Liberals have said they would take a little longer.

Elsewhere, NDP Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make a health-care announcement Friday in Winnipeg.

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson has not held a news conference since Monday, and the party has been highlighting other candidates at media events.

Manitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaManitoba ElectionHeather StefansonWab KinewDougald LamontManitoba vote
© 2023 The Canadian Press

