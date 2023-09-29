New fiscal results could dominate Manitoba election campaign Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s finances are likely to take centre stage Friday on the campaign trail for the provincial election next Tuesday.

The government is set to release the final results for the last fiscal year, including the size of the provincial deficit.

Manitoba has run deficits in every year but one since 2009, and last year’s red ink was originally forecast at $548 million.

The Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats have both promised to balance the budget within the next four years, while the Liberals have said they would take a little longer.

Elsewhere, NDP Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make a health-care announcement Friday in Winnipeg.

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson has not held a news conference since Monday, and the party has been highlighting other candidates at media events.