Share



Crime

Children photographed without consent at Lethbridge playgrounds: police

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 5:05 pm
A file photo of police tape at a playground.
A file photo of police tape at a playground. Global News
Lethbridge police are warning the public about a suspicious man after two separate reports of someone taking photos of children at playgrounds.

On Sunday, police responded to a report of a man who appeared to be taking pictures of children at a playground along the 1300 block of Lakemount Boulevard South.

The person who called police said the man was acting “weird” and angling his phone in such a way as to record the children at play.

On Wednesday, police got another call about a similar man taking photos of children in a school playground along Mildred Dobbs Boulevard North.

Police say the man was seen pretending to take selfies but would then tip his phone to photograph the children. When a child called out to their peers that the man was taking photos of them, police say he ran away.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips

The man is described as being in his 20s. Police say they are making the public aware as a precaution.

“While it is not a criminal offence to take photos in a public place, the man’s conduct in two city playgrounds is deemed suspicious and his intentions are unknown,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call police immediately at 403-328-4444.

