Crime

Arguments set to begin in Peter Nygard sex assault case in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 6:07 am
TORONTO — Arguments in the Toronto sexual-assault case against former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard are expected to begin today.

The 82-year-old appeared in court in a wheelchair last week to plead not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women’s clothing company, has been accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

He founded Nygard International in Winnipeg in 1967, and for years Nygard stores throughout the city were draped in photos of him.

He stepped down as chairman of the clothing company in February 2020 before it filed for bankruptcy.

The trial is expected to last approximately seven weeks.

