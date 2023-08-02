Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

American man charged with child luring in Didsbury, Alta.

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 6:08 pm
In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Calgary police are warning about a new text scam that uses threats and graphic imagery to get funds. View image in full screen
An American man was locked up and charged with child luring after attempting to met a young girl he was talking to on social media. AP / Jenny Kane
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties have charged an American citizen with child luring after police say they saw him trying to meet up with a youth that he was communicating with online.

On Tuesday, at 4 a.m., Didsbury RCMP officers say they saw a suspicious car in downtown Didsbury. Mounties say they pulled over the vehicle after it did not stop at a stop sign. While speaking with the driver, officers say they saw a female youth sitting on a bench 10 meters across the street from the location of the traffic stop. The driver told officers he was in town to meet a girl whom he was chatting with on an app.

Click to play video: 'Alberta man used Snapchat to exploit ‘upwards of 100’ children: ALERT'
Alberta man used Snapchat to exploit ‘upwards of 100’ children: ALERT

Officers say they spoke with the female youth who confirmed the male driver was coming to pick her up and said they were communicating over an app. The female youth said she did not know she was talking to an adult and admitted they were meeting up for a sexual encounter.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a serious reminder for parents or guardians to monitor social media access of their children, and to have those serious conversations about being safe while utilizing social media,” said Staff Sergeant Stephen Browne, Didsbury RCMP Detachment Commander.

Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips

22-year-old Francisco Xavier Aguilar Serrano, a citizen of the U.S.A. that lives in Airdrie, Alta., has been charged with child luring.

Serrano was released and is set to appear at Alberta Court of Justice in Didsbury on Aug 28. His release conditions state he is to have no contact with any person under the age of 16.

Related News
Social MediaOnlineChild LuringAppDidsburyDidsbury RCMPAlberta Court of JusticeDidsbury RCMP DetachmentFrancisco Xavier Aguilar Serranosexual encounterStaff Sergeant Stephen Browne
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices