Memphis luring investigation leads to arrest of Woolwich, Ont. man

A man from Woolwich has been arrested in a child luring investigation that began in Memphis, Tenn.

According to a release, police in Memphis began an investigation back in May after being contacted about a 13-year-old being lured online by a man.

The investigation was expanded to include officers from Waterloo Regional Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

The investigation led them to a home in Woolwich, according to Waterloo Regional Police, who say officers searched on Wednesday.

Police say a 45-year-old man from Woolwich is facing a number of charges including luring a child, making sexual abuse material, possessing child sexual abuse material and invitation to sexual touching.