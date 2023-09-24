Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police investigate possible child luring in Summerland, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 1:08 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Summerland RCMP are investigating a possible child luring incident on Sept. 21 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Police were notified of the incident the day after the incident, on Sept. 22.

According to RCMP, a 10-year-old girl reported to her parents that on Sept. 20, while walking to Giants Head Elementary, she was approached by a man driving along Kelly Avenue.

The girl immediately ran in the opposite direction and the man did not continue his interaction or follow the girl.

The man is described at Caucasian, approximately 40-years-old, short brown hair and scruffy looking.

He was driving an older model red truck, which was not in good condition and it had a green canopy.

The man was noted to be smoking a cigarette during the interaction.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with any information on this or similar incidents, are encouraged to contact the Summerland RCMP at (250) 494-7416.

RCMPsouth okanagansummerlandChild LuringPolice IncidentSummerland RCMPGiant's Head Elementary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

