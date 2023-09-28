Waterloo police officer charged in connection with pursuit gone awry in Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against a Waterloo regional police officer in connection with a chase that went awry in Brantford in January, according to the province’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officer was not driving a police vehicle and was off duty when he pursued a minivan in Brantford.

In February, the SIU said that at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, the minivan left Brantford Commons plaza, heading south on King George Road. It then turned onto Dunsdon Street before it left the road and struck a tree near Dunsdon Street and Winding Way.

Police say the driver fled the vehicle on foot before being arrested on Edinburgh Court.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, the police watchdog announced it was looking for dashcam footage or witnesses, and did not say there was any connection to Waterloo regional police or a pursuit.

On Thursday, the police watchdog announced that a Waterloo constable had been charged with dangerous driving.

Waterloo police issued a release on Thursday that said he was a two-year member of the force but they were unable to provide further comment on the case.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.