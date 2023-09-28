Menu

Crime

Arrest made after $10K in jewelry stolen from home in Peterborough, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 11:30 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following an investigation into nearly $10,000 worth of jewelry being stolen from a home. Peterborough Police Service
A man has been arrested after police say nearly $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a home in Peterborough, Ont., earlier this week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were informed of a break-and-enter at a residence in the area of Barnardo Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

Investigators learned someone had entered the home and taken a box containing jewelry.

“Neighbours located the box, empty, in front of another residence, police said.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was located just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Brealey Drive.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody and during a search, officers located some of the jewelry reported stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

A 43-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police report.

