Loaded handgun, drugs seized from cyclist in Peterborough: police

Police seized drugs and a loaded handgun during an incident with a cyclist in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:40 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a cyclist travelling unsafely in the area of McDonnel and Bethune streets.

Police say when the officer activated the emergency lights on their vehicle, the cyclist failed to stop. The officer followed the cyclist and stopped him at the intersection of Bethune and Stewart streets.

Police say the man kept reaching for a bag while being arrested. Inside the bag, police found say they a handgun with a tampered serial number along with 61.8 grams of cocaine, 14.4 grams of fentanyl and more than $2,300 in cash.

A 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and five other firearm/weapon-related charges. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, he was additionally charged with cyclist failure to stop, riding on a crosswalk, improper bicycle lighting and failure to wear a proper helmet.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.