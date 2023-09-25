Police seek car that fled during traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop early Saturday in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:50 a.m., an officer on general patrol conducted a traffic stop for a car with no licence plate.

Police say the vehicle initially stopped in the area of George Street and Lansdowne Street. However, when the officer approached the vehicle, it sped off.

A short pursuit was called off.

The vehicle, described as a grey Hyundai Genesis, was last seen heading westbound at Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The traffic stop was captured through the police cruiser’s in-car camera system.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 274 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca