Mississauga man arrested for robbery in Peterborough: police

A Mississauga, Ont., man is facing robbery charges after an incident at a business in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a business in the area of Lansdowne and High streets. Officers were informed a man had told staff he had a knife and left without paying for some items.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect.

Police say on Wednesday around 5:50 p.m., the same store called to inform them that the man had returned but was not permitted inside and left. Officers conducted a search of the area and located the suspect.

A 39-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.