Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mississauga man arrested for robbery in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 11:18 am
Peterborough police arrested a man on robbery charges following an incident at a store on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man on robbery charges following an incident at a store on Tuesday. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Mississauga, Ont., man is facing robbery charges after an incident at a business in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a business in the area of Lansdowne and High streets. Officers were informed a man had told staff he had a knife and left without paying for some items.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect.

Police say on Wednesday around 5:50 p.m., the same store called to inform them that the man had returned but was not permitted inside and left. Officers conducted a search of the area and located the suspect.

A 39-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police chief says 11.7% budget hike needed to ‘just keep the lights on’'
Peterborough police chief says 11.7% budget hike needed to ‘just keep the lights on’
Related News
RobberyMississaugaPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceArmed RobberyPeterborough crimePeterborough robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices