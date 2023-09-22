Two arrested in Belleville knifepoint robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are in police custody after police say they robbed another man in Belleville.

Police said that on Wednesday at just after 4 p.m., witnesses saw an 18-year-old man yelling for help after two men approached him and threatened him with a knife before stealing his bike.

One man fled on the bike, the other on foot, and police recognized both men from surveillance footage.

A search began and around 6:30 p.m. police were told one of the suspects was on Pinnacle Street.

After a brief chase, police arrested a 26-year-old man of no fixed address.

Before long police were called to College Street East where a man had allegedly stolen a donation box from a restaurant.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant confirmed this individual was their second suspect in the robbery and after more searching the second man, a 39-year-old also of no fixed address, was arrested on Church Street shortly after midnight.

Both men were charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and the 39-year-old was additionally charged with theft.

The two men were held for bail hearings on Friday.