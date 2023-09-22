Menu

Canada

Two arrested in Belleville knifepoint robbery

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 10:32 am
Two men are in police custody after police say they robbed another man in Belleville.

Police said that on Wednesday at just after 4 p.m., witnesses saw an 18-year-old man yelling for help after two men approached him and threatened him with a knife before stealing his bike.

One man fled on the bike, the other on foot, and police recognized both men from surveillance footage.

A search began and around 6:30 p.m. police were told one of the suspects was on Pinnacle Street.

After a brief chase, police arrested a 26-year-old man of no fixed address.

Before long police were called to College Street East where a man had allegedly stolen a donation box from a restaurant.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant confirmed this individual was their second suspect in the robbery and after more searching the second man, a 39-year-old also of no fixed address, was arrested on Church Street shortly after midnight.

Both men were charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and the 39-year-old was additionally charged with theft.

The two men were held for bail hearings on Friday.

