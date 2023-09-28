Menu

Crime

2 women killed, man arrested in double homicide in Longueuil, Que.: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 10:38 am
Charges are expected to be laid Thursday against a man who was arrested in connection to the double homicide of two Quebec women on Montreal's south shore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Two women are dead and a man has been arrested after police found the bodies of a 67-year-old and an 84-year-old in a Longueuil apartment on Wednesday.

Local authorities say a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deaths, and police say he is known to them.

Emergency services received a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. and found both victims in an apartment on Desormeaux Boulevard on Montreal’s south shore.

The suspect was arrested some time after and met with investigators Wednesday evening. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning to face charges.

Authorities would not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the two victims.

The investigation into the case is being done by the Longueuil police (SPAL) major crimes unit.

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press. 

