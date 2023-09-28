Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars, owners urged to park outdoors

Send this page to someone via email

Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 600,000 vehicles due to “fire risk,” and are urging drivers to keep their cars parked outside and away from buildings until they can be fixed.

The Hyundai cars subject to the safety recall include certain 2010-2015 models of the Accent, Elantra, Santa Fe, Tucson, Veracruz, Genesis and Equus. Approximately 326,942 vehicles in Canada are affected, as well as 1.6 million cars in the U.S.

Transport Canada says the issue with these Hyundai models stems from the anti-lock brake system, which can leak brake fluid and cause a short circuit.

Hyundai Canada told Global News that an electrical short can increase the risk of the engine catching on fire while driving or even when its parked and turned off.

So far, there have been “no crashes, injuries, or fatalities attributable to this condition,” Hyundai Canada said.

However, in the U.S., Hyundai has reported 21 vehicle fires and 22 “thermal incidents, including visible smoke, burning and melting” related to the recalled cars.

Hyundai Canada says owners can continue driving the recalled cars, but “recommends parking the vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed.”

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mid-November to bring their cars in for a free replacement of the anti-lock brake system fuse, the automaker says. In the meantime, customers can look up their vehicle identification number (VIN) at Hyundai’s website to see if their vehicle is included in the recall.

As for Kia, the vehicles that have been recalled include certain 2010-2017 models of the Sportage, Optima, Forte, Sorento, Soul, Rio, Cadenza, Rondo, Borrego and K900. Approximately 276,225 cars in Canada have been recalled, as well as 1.7 million vehicles in the U.S.

The issue with the cars also creates a “fire risk,” like with the Hyundai models, but the culprit this time is the brake hydraulic electronic control unit, which can short circuit even while the vehicle is parked and turned off, Transport Canada said.

Kia owners are also cautioned to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other cars or buildings until the necessary repairs can be completed.

Kia Canada did not immediately respond to Global News’ request for comment.

In the U.S., Kia reported four fires and six instances of “melting components” related to the recall.