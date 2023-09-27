SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Timmins leads Maple Leafs with four-point game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 9:31 pm
ST. THOMAS, Ont. – Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Conor Timmins scored twice and had two assists in a 5-2 pre-season win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday in St. Thomas, Ont.

Sam Lafferty scored a short-handed goal and had an assist, Maxi Domi and Kyle Clifford scored and Matthew Knies had a pair of assists for Toronto (1-1-1).

Defencemen Jeremy Davies and Henri Jokiharju scored goals for Buffalo (2-1).

The 25-year-old Timmins from St. Catharines, Ont., has two goals and four assists in two pre-season games. Domi scored his first goal in a Maple Leafs uniform after signing with the club in July.

Toronto’s goaltender Martin Jones stopped 10 of 12 shots in the game.

Uukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned away 25 of 28 over two periods before Michael Houser’s nine saves on 11 shots for Buffalo.

Clifford shovelled a cross-ice pass from Timmins by Houser for Toronto’s 4-2 lead at 2:18 of the third period.

Jokiharju’s point shot deflected off the post and in for Buffalo’s second goal of the game at 16:42 of the second.

The Maple Leafs led 3-1 by 14:06 when Domi came out of the penalty box after serving a high-sticking minor to cage a Timmins pass and score on a breakaway.

Buffalo’s power play turned the puck over in the offensive zone for Knies to skate it down ice and dish to Lafferty to finish at 12:36.

Toronto outshot Buffalo 14-4 in a first period that ended 1-1 at Joe Thornton Community Centre.

Timmins’ point shot clipped Luukkonen’s blocker en route to the net at 7:41, but Davies countered at 12:38.

UP NEXT

The Maple Leafs are in Montreal for back-to-back games Friday and Saturday against the Canadiens.

The Sabres continue their pre-season Thursday in Pittsburgh versus the Penguins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsToronto sportsLeafs hockeytoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

