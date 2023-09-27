2 men sexually assault then rob woman at Toronto residence, police say

See more sharing options

Two men sexually assaulted and robbed a woman in her 20s at a home in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on Sunday for an assault.

Police allege that at around 1:30 a.m., two men went to the victim’s residence and once inside, sexually assaulted her.

The men then allegedly assaulted and robbed the woman before fleeing the home.

Police said 25-year-old Toronto resident Jordan Sugar-McDonald and 19-year-old Toronto resident Isaiah Gandy are wanted for sexual assault, assault, and robbery.

Sugar-McDonald is also wanted for assault — choking.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.