Crime

2 men sexually assault then rob woman at Toronto residence, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 5:24 pm
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Sugar-McDonald (left) and 19-year-old Isaiah Gandy are wanted. View image in full screen
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Sugar-McDonald (left) and 19-year-old Isaiah Gandy are wanted.
Two men sexually assaulted and robbed a woman in her 20s at a home in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on Sunday for an assault.

Police allege that at around 1:30 a.m., two men went to the victim’s residence and once inside, sexually assaulted her.

The men then allegedly assaulted and robbed the woman before fleeing the home.

Police said 25-year-old Toronto resident Jordan Sugar-McDonald and 19-year-old Toronto resident Isaiah Gandy are wanted for sexual assault, assault, and robbery.

Sugar-McDonald is also wanted for assault — choking.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

