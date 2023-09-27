Man faces weapons charges after firearm call north of Cobourg: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Hastings, Ont., man faces weapons charges following a firearm incident north of Cobourg, Ont., earlier this month.

According to Northumberland OPP, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to a report of an assault with a firearm during a dispute at a site in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Police say officers attended the location and arrested one individual. Police located a shotgun that matched the description of the weapon used in the offence.

A 38-year-old man was charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 15.

OPP say anyone with information on the incident is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or contact police anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.