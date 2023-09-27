Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces weapons charges after firearm call north of Cobourg: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 3:39 pm
A man from Hastings, Ont., faces firearm charges following an incident in Alnwick-Halidmand Township on Sept. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A man from Hastings, Ont., faces firearm charges following an incident in Alnwick-Halidmand Township on Sept. 17, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Hastings, Ont., man faces weapons charges following a firearm incident north of Cobourg, Ont., earlier this month.

According to Northumberland OPP, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to a report of an assault with a firearm during a dispute at a site in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Police say officers attended the location and arrested one individual. Police located a shotgun that matched the description of the weapon used in the offence.

A 38-year-old man was charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say anyone with information on the incident is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police or contact police anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Related News
OPPAssaultCobourgFirearmNorthumberland OPPShotgunHastingsAlwnick-Haldimand Township
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices