Boy charged after replica firearm pointed at Oshawa homeowner: police

Durham Regional Police say a 12-year-old boy was charged after a replica firearm was pointed “in a threatening manner while causing property damage” in Oshawa earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened on Sept. 16 at around 5:25 p.m. in the Mary Street North and Taunton Road area.

Investigators allege a boy went up to a home and began kicking the front door.

When the homeowner opened the door, police allege the youth pulled out a black BB pellet gun from his backpack and then pointed it at the homeowner.

The youth then fled but was later arrested.

A 12-year-old boy from Oshawa is facing several charges including pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for committing an offence, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.