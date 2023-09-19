Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boy charged after replica firearm pointed at Oshawa homeowner: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 10:52 am
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Durham Regional Police say a 12-year-old boy was charged after a replica firearm was pointed “in a threatening manner while causing property damage” in Oshawa earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened on Sept. 16 at around 5:25 p.m. in the Mary Street North and Taunton Road area.

Investigators allege a boy went up to a home and began kicking the front door.

When the homeowner opened the door, police allege the youth pulled out a black BB pellet gun from his backpack and then pointed it at the homeowner.

Trending Now

The youth then fled but was later arrested.

A 12-year-old boy from Oshawa is facing several charges including pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for committing an offence, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Oshawadurham regionDurhamTaunton RoadOshawa boy chargedmary street northoshawa mischiefoshawa property damage
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices