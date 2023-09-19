Boy charged after replica firearm pointed at Oshawa homeowner: police

Durham Regional Police say a 12-year-old boy was charged after a replica firearm was pointed “in a threatening manner while causing property damage” in Oshawa earlier this week.
Police said the incident happened on Sept. 16 at around 5:25 p.m. in the Mary Street North and Taunton Road area.
Investigators allege a boy went up to a home and began kicking the front door.
When the homeowner opened the door, police allege the youth pulled out a black BB pellet gun from his backpack and then pointed it at the homeowner.
The youth then fled but was later arrested.
A 12-year-old boy from Oshawa is facing several charges including pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for committing an offence, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.
- Canada not seeking to ‘provoke or escalate’ with India on Nijjar: Trudeau
- Sikh group vows Indian consulate ‘shutdown’ over link to high-profile B.C. gurdwara murder
- Son of Mexican cartel head ‘El Chapo’ extradited to U.S. to face drug charges
- Ibrahim Ali: Accused’s lawyer says DNA found in slain teen might not be killer’s
Comments