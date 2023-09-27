Monique LaGrange remains Red Deer school trustee but faces sanctions for online post

Send this page to someone via email

A trustee with the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools who was criticized for a post she made on social media regarding the LGBTQ2 community has been allowed to continue in her role.

Monique LaGrange, however, is facing several consequences for her actions, including a requirement that she take sensitivity training.

An August social media post on LaGrange’s account — which was later deleted — showed two images: one of a group of children holding Nazi flags with swastikas, the other a group of children holding rainbow Pride flags.

Above the images were the words “brainwashing is brainwashing.”

View image in full screen A recent story shared online from the account of Monique LaGrange included an old black and white photo of smiling children leaning out a window waving Nazi flags with swastikas on them. A more modern photo directly beneath it shows young children in a classroom holding up homemade Pride rainbow flags. The caption reads: ‘Brainwashing is brainwashing.’. Supplied to Global News

The post sparked calls for her resignation. In a Sept. 1 statement, the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) board of trustees said LaGrange’s post “does not align with the principles and values that guide our division.”

Story continues below advertisement

LaGrange was removed from her position as director of the Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association on Sept. 8. The Alberta Teachers’ Association called for her to resign or face sanctions over the post, which ATA president Jason Schilling called hate speech.

LaGrange also spoke at a recent 1MillionMarch4Children demonstration, which organizers said was aimed at raising concerns over how sexual education and gender identity policies are dealt with by schools.

RDCRS has held several board meetings to discuss LaGrange’s conduct and was in communication with Alberta’s education minister. There was a meeting on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet rdnewsNOW, although still a trustee for RDCRS, LaGrange is not allowed to attend any board meetings or conferences, or to represent the board in any official capacity. She must also take sensitivity training and issue a letter of apology within 90 days. She must also avoid posting similar content on social media.

Global News has reached out to LaGrange for comment.

1:45 Alberta Teachers’ Association wants Red Deer trustee to resign after ‘hateful post’

In a statement to Global News, the Central Alberta Pride Society said it “is both saddened and disheartened by the decision to allow Monique LaGrange to remain as a trustee.”

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the organization said it also feels “that the resolution requests are somewhat adequate, but this is not enough in this case.”

“We still want her removed, whether voluntarily or involuntarily,” they said.

“Her recent appearance and speech during the 1MillionMarch in Red Deer on Sept. 20 speaks volumes to the fact no level of courses or training will change her beliefs towards the LGBTQ2S+ community.”

For its part, Alberta Education previously said the board has the ability to disqualify a trustee.

“This matter is currently in front of the board, who has full authority and autonomy to disqualify a sitting trustee,” Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in a Sept. 8 statement.

“The board has indicated that they are seeking advice on the code of conduct, and then will proceed accordingly. The board has assured me that they will handle this in a quick and effective manner.”