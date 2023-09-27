Nova Scotia to start building public housing again after 3 decades

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia and federal governments plans to build 222 new public housing units — the first time the province has added to its stock in nearly three decades.

During an announcement Tuesday, the province said the housing units will be made available to families, individuals and low-income seniors in rural and urban communities.

View image in full screen Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr and MP Andy Fillmore announced plans to build 222 new public housing units. Zack Power/Global News

The units will be built on provincially-owned land close to existing public housing developments in Bridgewater, Kentville, Truro, as well as multiple locations in Cape Breton and Halifax Regional Municipality.

The province is pitching in $58.8 million to the project, while the federal government is contributing $24.4 million.

Public housing is residential space owned and operated by the government, with rent based on a household’s income rather than market rates.

The units will be operated by the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency, a Crown corporation created in 2022 following a damning auditor general report that found the stock was poorly managed by the province’s five former housing authorities.

This is very good news! Changing your mind in politics can be hard to do. I’m glad the province has done so here. It’s needed. This also needs to be a start not an end. Need more public housing than just this. https://t.co/QoUKUtL2xV — Sam Austin (@SamAustinD5) September 27, 2023

Nova Scotia has around 11,200 public housing units and the average age of the structures is 42 years. The last significant public housing project was completed in 1995.

Reaction from Halifax municipal councillors to Tuesday’s announcement was mixed. Council has been outspoken about the housing crisis and the insufficient housing stock from the province.

Coun. Sam Austin said on social media that the announcement needs to “be a start and not an end,” while Coun. Waye Mason simply said it was “not enough.”

“Halifax needs 1000 units announced this year and a multiyear, funded, provincial social housing plan,” he wrote.

— with a file from Global News’ Alex Cooke