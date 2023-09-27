Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia to start building public housing again after 3 decades

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia hasn’t built public housing in 30 years'
Nova Scotia hasn’t built public housing in 30 years
Public housing has not been built in Nova Scotia in nearly 30 years. Experts say that’s a huge mistake, as the lack of supply has helped to bring on the current housing crisis. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, the province has no plans for new builds. – Jun 26, 2023
The Nova Scotia and federal governments plans to build 222 new public housing units — the first time the province has added to its stock in nearly three decades.

During an announcement Tuesday, the province said the housing units will be made available to families, individuals and low-income seniors in rural and urban communities.

Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr and MP Andy Fillmore announced plans to build 222 new public housing units. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr and MP Andy Fillmore announced plans to build 222 new public housing units. Zack Power/Global News

The units will be built on provincially-owned land close to existing public housing developments in Bridgewater, Kentville, Truro, as well as multiple locations in Cape Breton and Halifax Regional Municipality.

The province is pitching in $58.8 million to the project, while the federal government is contributing $24.4 million.

Click to play video: 'Dartmouth councillor calls for more public housing as supply remains stagnant'
Dartmouth councillor calls for more public housing as supply remains stagnant

Public housing is residential space owned and operated by the government, with rent based on a household’s income rather than market rates.

The units will be operated by the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency, a Crown corporation created in 2022 following a damning auditor general report that found the stock was poorly managed by the province’s five former housing authorities.

Nova Scotia has around 11,200 public housing units and the average age of the structures is 42 years. The last significant public housing project was completed in 1995.

Reaction from Halifax municipal councillors to Tuesday’s announcement was mixed. Council has been outspoken about the housing crisis and the insufficient housing stock from the province.

Coun. Sam Austin said on social media that the announcement needs to “be a start and not an end,” while Coun. Waye Mason simply said it was “not enough.”

“Halifax needs 1000 units announced this year and a multiyear, funded, provincial social housing plan,” he wrote.

More to come.

— with a file from Global News’ Alex Cooke

Affordable HousingHalifax housingNova Scotia Housing Crisispublic housingNS housing crisisNS Affordable Housingaffordable unitsnova scotia public housingNova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency
