Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Paramedics recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Alzheimer’s disease myths, and Indigenous-owned Stardust Clothing.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Sept. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Paramedics wearing orange epaulets for truth and reconciliation

Paramedics at Medavie Health Services West are wearing orange epaulets in recognition of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Medavie spokesperson Troy Davies says this shows support for reconciliation and what they can do in the future.

Davies also looks at Medavie’s partnership with the Saskatoon Tribal Council in Medic Minute.

3:32 Paramedics wearing orange epaulets for truth and reconciliation

Breaking down myths surrounding Alzheimer’s disease

September is world Alzheimer’s month, an opportunity to not only learn more about the disease, but how to identify the signs when someone is starting to experience it.

However, there are myths and misconceptions surrounding Alzheimer’s.

Senior care expert Greg Charyna breaks down those myths in this interview with Chris Carr.

3:44 Breaking down myths surround Alzheimer’s disease

Stardust Clothing offers Indigenous creations and workshops

Natasha Seeseequasis started out with a passion for sewing.

She has turned that into Stardust Clothing — a storefront in Midtown offering Indigenous creations from over 70 artists.

Seeseequasis speaks with Chantal Wagner about how she started, what it means to have an Indigenous-owned store and some upcoming workshops.

4:01 Stardust Clothing offers Indigenous creations and workshops

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Warm start to fall continues — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, Sept. 27, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

