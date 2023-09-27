Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

House Speaker resigning over Nazi unit veteran tribute. What happens now?

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2023 7:44 am
Click to play video: '‘Many people have been hurt’: Rota quits as House Speaker after celebrating Nazi veteran'
‘Many people have been hurt’: Rota quits as House Speaker after celebrating Nazi veteran
WATCH - ‘Many people have been hurt': Rota quits as House Speaker after celebrating Nazi veteran
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The resignation of House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is set to take effect Wednesday evening.

Rota resigned on Tuesday amid international controversy after he invited a man who fought for the Nazis to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president last Friday.

He said he profoundly regrets calling attention to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a veteran of a Ukrainian voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis in the Second World War.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau threw house speaker ‘under the bus’ over Nazi veteran ‘diplomatic disaster’: Conservatives'
Trudeau threw house speaker ‘under the bus’ over Nazi veteran ‘diplomatic disaster’: Conservatives

Parliamentarians and dignitaries, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gave two standing ovations to the man without knowing about his background.

Story continues below advertisement

Rota stepped down after pressure from all sides of the House, including from the governing Liberals, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the incident was deeply embarrassing for Canada.

House of Commons procedure dictates that as soon as Rota steps down, MPs must go through the process of electing a new Speaker before they can continue with their normal business.

Kremlin says Ottawa should condemn Nazism

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Rota’s resignation was insufficient and it said the whole parliament should publicly condemn Nazism.

Asked about the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “As for the resignation of the speaker of Parliament, well, of course, he took responsibility, but what about the Parliament itself, which stood up and clapped the fascist?”

“Of course, here reason dictates the need for some kind of denunciation of Nazism. Parliament must do this, and otherwise it is a Parliament that is tainted by this applause,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Poilievre demands Trudeau ‘stand up and apologize’ for Nazi WW2 veteran ‘diplomatic embarrassment’'
Poilievre demands Trudeau ‘stand up and apologize’ for Nazi WW2 veteran ‘diplomatic embarrassment’
Trending Now

Peskov, who on Tuesday said the incident showed a careless disregard for historical truth, urged Canada to “bring this criminal to justice.”

The episode has played into the narrative promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he sent his army into Ukraine last year to “demilitarize and denazify” the country. Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia’s actions constitute an unprovoked war of aggression designed to grab territory.

The furor helped tarnish the visit by Zelenskyy, who thanked Canada for the billion of dollars in aid and weapons it has provided since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Click to play video: 'Freeland asked about reopening investigation into Nazi war criminals living in Canada'
Freeland asked about reopening investigation into Nazi war criminals living in Canada

“The addiction of the Kyiv regime to the Nazi ideology is not news,” Peskov said on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fact that Zelenskyy also stood and applauded the fascist (in the Canadian parliament) once again confirms this. And of course, we can only sympathize with the memory of Ukrainian veterans who fought fascism, including Zelenskyy’s grandfather.”

Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, says Moscow’s claims that his administration is run by Nazis are absurd.

More on Canada
Anthony RotaYaroslav Hunkaanthony rota resignationAnthony Rota resignsRota resignsss galizienanthony rota ageanthony rota backgroundhouse of commons speaker resignsnazi ss galizienrota resigned todayspeaker resignswhat does the speaker of the house do in canadawhy did the speaker of the house resign
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices