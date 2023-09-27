First Tee golf program making sport more accessible to young golfers

Send this page to someone via email

On a gusty September evening at Wildwood Golf Course in Saskatoon, stood five young golfers getting their chance to swing a club and connect with kids their own age.

While the focus was put on teeing up the ball and swing mechanics, even more important Tuesday were those quickly forming connections.

“I’ve already met a new friend,” said six-year-old Charlotte Higgins. “Her name is Eden and she wants to be friends with me, and that’s what it feels like.”

They’ve been brought together as part of a brand new program making its way into the Prairies, teaching kids of all different backgrounds and abilities the basics of golf.

“They’ve taught me a lot about golf and chipping,” said nine-year-old Dane Bosker. “And how to really whack that ball.”

Both Wildwood and the Lakeview Golf Course in Regina have been selected as the first two Saskatchewan clubs to debut the ‘First Tee’ golf program.

Launched in partnership with Golf Canada during the pandemic, First Tee provides youth across Canada with affordable, introductory access to the sport.

That includes scheduling programming in areas adjacent to public transportation, to arranging time on the course and equipment for kids to take part.

“This is going to allow us to hit more of a diverse population,” said head instructor Jason Schneider. “The idea behind the program is to not only start here at golf courses, but to build it to go to schools and be in community centres.”

RBC’s Community Junior Golf Initiative was covered the cost of this year’s sessions at Wildwood, eliminating financial barriers for those wanting to try out the sport.

Subsidized rounds of golf for youth taking part is also a pillar of the First Tee program, which looks to get more kids interested in taking the clubs out for even a few hours.

“Grassroots youth, that’s where we’re able to grow from and it’s exciting,” said Schneider. “They love it and they just give the energy back.”

While the three September sessions in Saskatoon so far has seen five youth sign up, Schneider is hopeful that over 20 kids will take part in the program next summer.

Aiming to spark a love of the sport by just getting out onto the course.

“It means that kids that are smaller don’t have less potential,” said Dane.

From putting drills to teaching where to aim an iron on a fairway chip, the ongoing progress has been something that Schneider has seen in his students in a short amount of time.

Mixed in with plenty of laughs, it’s a framework that’s expected to grow in Saskatchewan over the coming years.

“I think golf is fun,” said Charlotte. “I really think my teacher is teaching really good and it’s the best being here.”

It’s hoped that by the end of 2024, over 80,000 kids across the country will be able to take part in the First Tee programming.

The final First Tee session of the season at Wildwood will be held on October 3 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.