IHIT deployed to Sunshine Coast over Vancouver man’s suspicious death

Homicide investigators were deployed to B.C.’s Sunshine Coast Tuesday, in response to a suspicious death.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Henry Doyle, a 58-year-old Vancouver man, was found Saturday with critical injuries on the Klein Lake Forest Service Road near Egmont.
Despite the efforts of first responders, he died of his injuries. Police and the BC Coroners Service subsequently deemed the death suspicious.
IHIT said Doyle had travelled to the area with his dirt bike, which was found near his body.
Anyone with information or who was travelling in the area of Klein Lake is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
- Poster for B.C. ‘whites only’ parent-child group sparks outrage
- N.S. police and Homeland Security in U.S. show off ‘extraordinary’ cocaine bust
- Bus driver accused of killing 2 kids at Quebec daycare shouldn’t face trial: lawyer
- Police watchdog clears Hamilton officer that shot dead landlord who killed tenants
Comments