IHIT deployed to Sunshine Coast over Vancouver man’s suspicious death

Homicide investigators were deployed to B.C.’s Sunshine Coast Tuesday, in response to a suspicious death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Henry Doyle, a 58-year-old Vancouver man, was found Saturday with critical injuries on the Klein Lake Forest Service Road near Egmont.

View image in full screen Henry Doyle’s dirt bike was located near his body. IHIT

Despite the efforts of first responders, he died of his injuries. Police and the BC Coroners Service subsequently deemed the death suspicious.

IHIT said Doyle had travelled to the area with his dirt bike, which was found near his body.

Anyone with information or who was travelling in the area of Klein Lake is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.