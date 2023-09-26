B.C. teacher reprimanded for showing children animated short with adult content

Send this page to someone via email

A Coquitlam teacher was reprimanded this week for showing a classroom of “vulnerable” elementary school children an animated short film with some adult content, according to a decision posted online by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Amira Abraham was working at the Coquitlam School District as a teacher on call for a Grade 2/3 French immersion class in 2022 when she was tasked with marking dicteés for her class.

“Abraham decided to show the class a short film while the students were having their snacks, during which time Abraham marked the dicteé,” the decision published Monday stated.

“Abraham selected an animated short film titled ‘Life is Beautiful’ from the internet and played it for the class while she marked the dicteés.”

Abraham had never seen the video and was unaware of its content, according to the decision.

Unfortunately, the title of the animated short film was misleading and the content was at odds with the “physical and mental safety” of the children, according to the commissioner.

“The film was a nine-minute long, age-inappropriate film for the class Abraham was teaching, containing scenes depicting sexual intercourse and suicide,” read the decision.

“On two occasions, Abraham became aware that the film was not age-appropriate. However, she did not intervene or stop the film. Instead, she continued grading.”

When the district heard about this episode, it sent her a letter of discipline and directed her to, among other things, read and comply with district standards of conduct.

It was a similar warning to one she was issued on Feb. 28, 2018 when she was accused of failing to adequately supervise a kindergarten/Grade 1 class. The details of that incident were not made available in the decision.

To resolve the matter, Abraham has agreed with the BC Commissioner for Teachers to complete the course Creating a Positive Learning Environment through the Justice Institute of B.C. by March of 2024.

Abraham had been a teacher since 2001.