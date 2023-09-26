Lethbridge police offer $2K reward for info on Pride crosswalk vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are offering a $2,000 reward for information on the driver of a truck who damaged a Pride crosswalk.

Police say on Aug. 25, shortly before 1 a.m., an officer patrolling downtown saw a truck do a burn-out over the Pride crosswalk, causing damage to the paint.

When they tried to pull the truck over, police say it fled at a high speed. The truck was last seen headed west on Highway 3 out of the city.

Police found surveillance video of the truck, but the footage was too low quality to capture still images.

The truck is described as a 2012-2014 grey Ford F-150 with black pin-striping across the body and a loud aftermarket exhaust.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are calling this incident a deliberate act of mischief and it is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime.

Anyone who recognizes the description of the vehicle or has any other information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.