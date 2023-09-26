Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge police offer $2K reward for info on Pride crosswalk vandalism

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 2:08 pm
A stock photo of a truck Lethbridge Police believe is involved in a Pride crosswalk vandalism hate-crime. View image in full screen
A stock photo of a truck Lethbridge police believe was involved in a Pride crosswalk vandalism hate crime. Lethbridge Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lethbridge police are offering a $2,000 reward for information on the driver of a truck who damaged a Pride crosswalk.

Police say on Aug. 25, shortly before 1 a.m., an officer patrolling downtown saw a truck do a burn-out over the Pride crosswalk, causing damage to the paint.

When they tried to pull the truck over, police say it fled at a high speed. The truck was last seen headed west on Highway 3 out of the city.

Police found surveillance video of the truck, but the footage was too low quality to capture still images.

The truck is described as a 2012-2014 grey Ford F-150 with black pin-striping across the body and a loud aftermarket exhaust.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are calling this incident a deliberate act of mischief and it is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime.

Anyone who recognizes the description of the vehicle or has any other information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Click to play video: 'Pride on the Prairies: The push for better LGBTQ2+ acceptance in Lacombe, AB'
Pride on the Prairies: The push for better LGBTQ2+ acceptance in Lacombe, AB
Related News
CrimeVandalismPrideHate CrimeMischiefLethbridge PoliceHighway 3Pride CrosswalkFord F-150Lethbdidge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices