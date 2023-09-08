Menu

Crime

RCMP seek 4 suspects in attack on Pride crosswalk at Richmond school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 5:45 pm
Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in a string of attacks on Pride crosswalks in the city.

Mounties say they investigated nine incidents where rainbow crosswalks were defaced with anti-LGBTQ2S+ graffiti between Aug. 1 and Aug. 29 this year.

Investigators have obtained security video depicting four suspects in one overnight incident at R.C. Palmer High School on Aug 2.

In August, the Richmond School District said the new Pride crosswalk at the school had been vandalized four times in one week, prompting them to hire on-site security.

“While the suspects faces are all covered, some are wearing distinctive clothing which may assist in their identification,” Richmond RCMP Spokesperson Cpl. Adriana O’Malley said in a media release.

“We are releasing these nine images and encourage anyone who recognizes these individuals or has information regarding these incidents to contact police.”

Richmond RCMP Insp. Michael Cohee, officer in charge of investigative services and community engagement, described the incidents as “hate-motivated crimes,” which he said can have a significant impact on targeted communities.

“These mischiefs can potentially undermine our LGBTQ2S+ community’s sense of safety in Richmond,” Cohee said.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe and we are doing everything we can to identify those involved which is why we are appealing to the public for your assistance in identifying these suspects.”

Trending Now

The Richmond RCMP’s Youth Section is leading the probe.

Investigators described the first suspect as wearing a black hoodie or jacket, a dark mask, black pants, black and white shoes and a black backpack with a gold Vans emblem.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie or jacket, a white face mask, black pants, black shoes and carrying a white can.

The third suspect is described as wearing a two-toned jacket that appears to be black and dark grey or green, black pants, white running shoes, a black backpack with a red emblem on the side. They were also holding a white can.

The fourth suspect was wearing a black and white hoodie or jacket with Mickey Mouse on the front left, black pants with a white stripe down the side, white shoes, and a black backpack with a white emblem on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

 

