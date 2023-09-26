Sherwood Park homeowner finds grenade while cleaning out room

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP’s explosive device unit was called out to a home in Sherwood Park’s Glen Allan neighbourhood Monday evening after a resident found what appeared to be a grenade.

RCMP were contacted at 6 p.m. about a homeowner who found a suspicious device while cleaning out a room.

Police secured the area and found “what appeared to be a grenade,” RCMP said Tuesday.

Members of the explosive device unit examined the item and confirmed it was “inoperable.”

The unit is consulting “with the military for additional testing,” RCMP said.

Officers were at the home until just before 10 p.m. Monday to make sure the home, residents and neighbours were safe.

“It can be difficult to determine if something is real or not by looking at it,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. “People need to exercise caution when dealing with explosive devices and should contact police immediately.”

