Grenade found in Kitchener disarmed, sent to wrong mailbox, police say

Waterloo Regional Police say the grenade that was found in a box at a Canada Post community mailbox last week was disabled and delivered to the wrong mailbox.

According to police, their investigation led them to find out that it was an “antique war memorabilia item.”

On Thursday, police announced that someone had collected the package at a mailbox near Victoria Street and Westforest Trail in Kitchener.

They then drove to a store at The Boardwalk in Waterloo, where they opened the package and discovered what was inside.

“Members of our explosive disposal team (EDT) were called in and attended the scene to secure the package, and were able to safely dispose of it,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said.