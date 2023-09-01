Menu

Canada

Military bomb squad responds to grenade found in home north of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 3:01 pm
A grenade was found in a residence in Selwyn Township north of Peterborough, Ont., on Aug. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A grenade was found in a residence in Selwyn Township north of Peterborough, Ont., on Aug. 31, 2023. Peterborough County OPP
Military bomb disposal experts were called in to remove a grenade found in a home north of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, just before 8 p.m., officers received a call over the discovery of a grenade at a residence in Selwyn Township. The complainant said that while cleaning out their deceased father’s residence, they located what appeared to be a live grenade in a locked firearms safe.

“The complainant immediately stepped away from the safe and contacted the OPP,” police said. “OPP officers were dispatched to the location and ensured that no one made any attempt to handle the grenade.”

The OPP’s explosive disposal unit was initially contacted and they in turn contacted the Department of National Defence.

Police say a bomb tech team from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden attended and safely removed the grenade and took it for disposal.

OPP are reminding residents that if any weapons or explosives are located, do not attempt to dispose of them and contact police.

 

