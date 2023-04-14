Menu

Crime

Hand grenade seen during traffic stop leads to partial Hwy. 401 closure in eastern Ontario: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 4:14 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
A hand grenade that was seen during a traffic stop and later determined to be inert led to a partial closure of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario earlier this week, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Tuesday just after 6:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for excessive speed on Highway 401 in South Glengarry Township, east of Cornwall.

Police said during the investigation, officers saw a loaded handgun, “police-related clothing and gear” as well as what looked like a hand grenade.

Read more: Loaded gun, drugs seized from Honda during Vaughan RIDE check: police

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were then closed near County Road 27 as a precaution as the bomb squad responded, police said.

“It was confirmed that two devices found were inert hand grenades (unable to explode),” police said.

Meaford, Ont., resident Gough Lewis, 56, is now facing numerous charges, including dangerous operation, three counts of failing to comply with a release order other than to attend court, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with, and possession of cocaine.

Lewis remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

