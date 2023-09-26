First responders wrap up 2023 Western University homecoming weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Another homecoming weekend is in the books for Western University students as thousands gathered along city streets. But while massive crowds celebrated during the day, police in London, Ont., say things “took a turn” later in the afternoon.

An estimated 10,000 people attended various unsanctioned street parties throughout Saturday, with approximately 7,000 people remaining in the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s total marked a large increase in attendees as nearly 7,000 people were on Broughdale Avenue and the surrounding area last year during the height of the parties.

Western advised students and other attendees not to gather in off-campus neighbourhoods ahead of the weekend as city officials warned there could be consequences for any unsanctioned gatherings that wouldn’t be under control.

In a statement released last week, the City of London said that its Unsanctioned Street Party Task Force would prioritize safety over the weekend. The task force includes representatives from Western University, Fanshawe College, the City of London, London Police Service, London Fire Department, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, and the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

In an update released Tuesday, London police said the large crowds forced the temporary closure of several roads at times, including Broughdale Avenue and Epworth Avenue, in order to ensure safety.

Insp. Ryan Scrivens said in a statement that “while the majority of young people in attendance were cooperative with police, fire and paramedic services throughout the day, during the evening hours the crowd behaviour showed notable changes as the day progressed.”

“Later into the night, members of the crowd threw projectiles, including cans and bottles, toward both our officers and police vehicles and demonstrated other acts of violence,” he said.

“Some members of the crowd damaged property including a police vehicle, removed street signs and trees from the ground, and several partygoers were observed jumping from rooftops.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Scrivens, “some of these behaviours had the potential for life-changing consequences.”

“We are fortunate that we did not have any serious injuries,” he said.

Officers from other cities, including York, Windsor, and Hamilton, were also brought in to help keep the parties under control.

According to police, officers laid 38 Liquor Licence Control Act charges, 16 Highway Traffic Act charges, 249 administrative monetary penalties, such as tickets for public nuisance parties, excessive noise and parking charges, and 10 by-law charges over the weekend.

Compared to last year, London police issued more than 200 charges over a two-day event last September, including 22 Liquor Licence Control Act charges and 34 administrative monetary penalties, such as tickets for noise violations, and street and yard maintenance bylaw infractions.

Acting Sgt. Sandasha Bough told Global News that two criminal charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime, were also laid over the weekend.

“In addition to those charges, a number of verbal warnings were issued to individuals as officers work to control the crowd and ensure public safety,” she said.

According to the London Health Science Centre, a total of 31 patients were also treated in relation to these unsanctioned gatherings.

Story continues below advertisement

While no total for the cost of policing the 2023 Homecoming or “HoCo” event has been provided, the London Police Service’s report on its internal task forces, released earlier this year, saw the cost of policing the 2022 HoCo event come in at just over $265,000.

Last year’s price tag marks a $9,057 increase from the so-called “fake homecoming” (FoCo) in 2021, which cost taxpayers $256,098.

“We would definitely like to thank our community partners for all their help, not only this past weekend, but throughout the year as we planned for the unsanctioned street parties again,” Bough added.