‘Be respectful’: Local officials prepare for 2023 Western University HoCo

Homecoming (HoCo) is on the horizon for students at Western University, and while the countdown continues, local officials are preparing for a rowdy weekend along the Richmond Row strip.

A slew of on-campus events has been lined up for Western students and returning alumni, including the Western Mustangs vs. Ottawa Gee-Gees football game on Saturday.

Yet when it comes to unsanctioned parties over the weekend, the university is advising students and other attendees to not gather in off-campus neighbourhoods. At the same time, city officials warn there could be consequences for unsanctioned gatherings that get out of hand.

Last year, nearly 7,000 people were on Broughdale Avenue and surrounding streets at the height of the unsanctioned event on Saturday, resulting in the closure of several roads at times, including Richmond Street, according to first responders.

John Doerksen, Western’s vice-provost (students), said homecoming “is a time to celebrate.”

“We’re just asking all students to uphold our community values at Western,” he said. We recognize the safety and well-being of our community is a shared responsibility and we are encouraging students to be respectful, take care of themselves, each other and this community.”

In a statement released Wednesday, the City of London said that their Unsanctioned Street Party Task Force will be prioritizing safety this weekend.

“For several years, late September has been synonymous with large parties in London,” the release said. “This task force brings together agencies from across London with a shared concern for the safety of those who attend and participate in large unsanctioned gatherings and with a shared responsibility for the safety of the community overall.”

The task force includes representation from Western University, Fanshawe College, the City of London, London Police Service, London Fire Department, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, and the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

It also includes operational support from London Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

Nash Syed, president of the London Children’s Hospital, told Global News that preparations are already underway.

“We’ve got staff available to deal with the higher volumes [and] we create other search spaces because our emergency departments are already full. So, when you have additional volumes, we need additional spaces,” he said.

Syed added that in past years, the hospital has witnessed a noticeable bump in incoming hospital visits due to unsanctioned parties, but it’s a “compounding effect.”

“It’s not any one incident [or] any one situation, but when they happen, especially on a Saturday at 1 a.m., it just leads to a little bit more pressure on the system,” he said. “We want everybody to be happy and take time to celebrate because I think we all need it, but please be safe.”

City officials also highlighted that “unsanctioned gatherings in large numbers on city streets aren’t just dangerous, they could be costly.”

According to the City of London, possible fines include the following:

attending a nuisance party: $800

failing to leave premises: $750

using a closed road: $500

urinating in a public place: $250

“Students are an important part of our community,” Mayor Josh Morgan said. “As a part of our community, everyone has a responsibility to take good care — of themselves, of each other, and of our city.

“I know you are excited to be here and want to be social and celebrate, and we just ask that you do so safely and respectfully,” he added.

The London Police Service’s report on its internal task forces, released earlier this year, saw the cost of policing the 2022 HoCo event come in at just over $265,000.

Last year’s price tag marks a $9,057 increase from the so-called “fake homecoming” (FoCo) in 2021 which cost taxpayers $256,098.

View image in full screen Thousands pack the street along Broughdale Ave., just past Audrey Ave. to celebrate fake homecoming. 980 CFPL File

London police issued more than 200 charges over a two-day event last September, including 22 Liquor Licence Control Act charges and 34 administrative monetary penalties, such as tickets for noise violations, and street and yard maintenance bylaw infractions.

Local Ward 6 councillor, Sam Trosow, said that every year, “people don’t know what’s going to happen,” saying that “there are some broader issues that are not being addressed.”

“There are a lot of ongoing problems with garbage, noise, and troublesome street parties,” he said. “But I do think the situation in that area is a part of a larger structural problem, and not just a year-by-year thing that happens with homecoming.”

“I think that both the University and the city have to take responsibility and start thinking about a broader long-range solution which really looks to the quality and nature of housing in the near campus area,” he added.

In light of the upcoming event, Trosow hopes that “police and crowds will be in good share with each other” in reducing the amount of serious incidents in nearby neighbourhoods.

“A win would be if there’s no serious property damage, and if nobody gets hurt,” he said.

In an email to Global News, Const. Matthew Dawson said, “the London Police Service will maintain a highly visible presence throughout the city to ensure that everyone is able to have a safe and enjoyable time.”

“Public safety is our priority, and we have plans in place to monitor and manage any large gatherings that may materialize,” he said.

While an official number of officers set to be deployed have not been provided, Dawson added that in anticipation of large crowds, officers from Hamilton, York and Windsor police services will also be in attendance during the homecoming weekend.

“We are committed to the safety of the community, Homecoming participants, and our officers,” he said.

– with files from Global News’ Devon Peacock and Mike Stubbs.