Wildfire above Peachland now held, no longer a wildfire of note

The Glen Lake wildfire, which came within six kilometres of the boundaries of Peachland, B.C., is not expected to grow any further and is now classified as held.

BC Wildfire announced the change in status to the fire Tuesday, noting the more favourable weather and reduced fire activity. A day earlier the same conditions led to evacuation alerts and orders being stepped back.

“The Munro Lake Forest Service Road remains closed from both ends as operations are still ongoing,” BC Wildfire said in its latest update.

“Smoke may be visible from within the perimeter of the fire over the coming days and weeks. This is common with large wildfires and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall.”

Cool, damp weather has had an impact on all fires in the area, and alerts have been rolled back quickly.

On Monday the Thompson-Nicola Regional District rescinded all its remaining evacuation alerts for the Bush Creek East wildfire.

In the South Okanagan, all evacuation alerts were rescinded for those affected by the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire.