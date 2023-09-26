Menu

Crime

Over $700 in Pokémon cards stolen from north-end business in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 26, 2023 10:18 am
One man reportedly has got to catch em' all. Police said they responded to a north-end business in Guelph on Sunday after more than $700 worth of Pokémon cards was stolen. View image in full screen
One man reportedly has got to catch em' all. Police said they responded to a north-end business in Guelph on Sunday after more than $700 worth of Pokémon cards was stolen. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say more than $700 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen from a north-end business.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, investigators said they were sent to a business on Woodlawn Road.

They said a man was seen putting sets of Pokémon trading cards into his backpack before a staff member intervened and tried to stop him.

When the employee prevented him from leaving the store, the man reportedly pushed past him.

Police said a security guard grabbed the backpack but let go following a brief struggle.

TheftGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph Theftpokemon cards stolenNorth-end business GuelphWoodlawn Road business theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

