Over $700 in Pokémon cards stolen from north-end business in Guelph: police

Guelph police say more than $700 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen from a north-end business.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, investigators said they were sent to a business on Woodlawn Road.

They said a man was seen putting sets of Pokémon trading cards into his backpack before a staff member intervened and tried to stop him.

When the employee prevented him from leaving the store, the man reportedly pushed past him.

Police said a security guard grabbed the backpack but let go following a brief struggle.